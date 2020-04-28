Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas will allow movie theatres to reopen on Friday

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that movie theatres will be allowed to reopen on Friday (local time), along with restaurants, retail stores and museums.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:10 IST
Texas will allow movie theatres to reopen on Friday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that movie theatres will be allowed to reopen on Friday (local time), along with restaurants, retail stores and museums. According to Variety, Texas becomes the latest state to allow theatres to open, even though the major chains are not expected to restart business until at least July.

Georgia allowed its theatres to reopen on Monday, though as yet it appears that few, if any, have chosen to do so. Many companies would choose to remain closed, Abbott acknowledged and said, "This is permission to open, not a requirement."

The Governor of Texas added that the theatres and other establishments would be allowed to operate at only 25 per cent capacity, which may make it uneconomical for many businesses to operate. Also, without the support of major studio releases, the major theatre chains are unlikely to reopen. And in turn, the movies are unlikely to be distributed until theatres across the country are able to screen them.

Abbott also said that barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms would not be allowed to reopen under the initial phase. However, he said he hoped they would reopen by mid-May. Other states including South Carolina, Oklahoma and Alaska, have also taken steps to reopen. Many states have issued 'stay at home' orders that expire on April 30.

Texas, with a population of nearly 30 million, is by far the largest state to reopen so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coca-Cola India Pledges to Positively Impact Over 10 Lakh Lives During COVID-19 Outbreak

Commits contribution of INR 100 crores towards Personal Protective Equipment PPE provisioning, healthcare infrastructure enhancement, food hygiene essentials, and beverage distribution Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India As t...

Coronavirus pandemic: RBI employees contribute Rs 7.30 cr to PM-CARES Fund

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Tuesday said its employees have decided to contribute salary of one or more days totalling Rs 7.30 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund. To help people affected by any kind of emergency or distress situation like...

New Zealand tames virus; France, Spain reveal lockdown exits

France and Spain, two of the worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, were laying out separate roadmaps Tuesday for lifting their lockdowns, while signs emerged the virus has been all but vanquished in New Zealand and Australia. But...

AIFF's video fitness campaign receives huge response

The All India Football Federations video campaign to promote fitness among fans during the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown has received a huge response with more than four lakh views in less than four weeks. The campaign FitWithIndia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020