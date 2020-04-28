Left Menu
This picture from Kangana Ranaut's early portfolio won her 'Gangster' audition

As Bollywood's 'Queen,' Kangana Ranaut completed 14 years in the Indian film industry on Tuesday, her team shared a throwback picture from one of her early portfolios.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:43 IST
This picture from Kangana Ranaut's early portfolio won her 'Gangster' audition
Actor Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Bollywood's 'Queen,' Kangana Ranaut completed 14 years in the Indian film industry on Tuesday, her team shared a throwback picture from one of her early portfolios. The 33-year-old actor was shortlisted for an audition for her debut film 'Gangster' on the basis of the picture that her team shared on Twitter.

The priceless picture from the past featured a younger version of the actor with her signature curly locks and bold expressions. Ranaut is seen wearing a white and brown coloured muffler in the picture.

"#Trivia: On 14th anniversary of #KanganaRanaut 's Bollywood debut #Gangster, here's the image from her portfolio on basis of which @anuragbasuofficial selected her for an audition #Throwback #14YearsofKanganaRanaut #14YearsofGangster," Kangana's team tweeted along with the picture. Kangana Ranaut stepped into Bollywood at a very young age and began her career with her debut film 'Gangster' 14 years ago.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the romantic thriller featured Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja besides Kangana in the lead roles. 'Gangster' received great appreciation from critics as well as the audiences and also won Kangana the best debut award at Filmfare.

Earlier in the day, the team of the 'Fashion' actor marked her 14th anniversary in Bollywood by preparing a video reel of her 14-year-long journey. (ANI)

