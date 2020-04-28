Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salman Khan urges people to donate through 'Anna Daan' challenge

Megastar Salman Khan on Tuesday urged people to take up the 'Anna Daan' challenge and donate to the underprivileged ones who are worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:01 IST
Salman Khan urges people to donate through 'Anna Daan' challenge
Actor Salman Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Salman Khan on Tuesday urged people to take up the 'Anna Daan' challenge and donate to the underprivileged ones who are worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Khan took to Twitter and posted a picture of his two close friends preparing to distribute ration packets to the needy ones.

The 54-year-old actor also informed that his two friends Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui have distributed ration to a total of 1,25,000 families to date. "Baba and baba's baba zeeshan ne aan baan aur shaan se 1,25,000 families ko ration bataa hai. Now this is a challenge that one should be a part of.. Challenge 'Anna Daan,'" he tweeted along with the picture.

He also asked people to distribute the essential items either on their own or get it done by somebody reliable. "Karo to khud ya kissi bharosemand ke through," his tweet further read.

Khan has also been donating to the needy ones who have lost their livelihood due to the nationwide lockdown. He has also supported some of the daily wage workers economically. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Cyber-intel firms pitch governments on spy tools to trace coronavirus

When law enforcement agencies want to gather evidence locked inside an iPhone, they often turn to hacking software from the Israeli firm Cellebrite. By manually plugging the software into a suspects phone, police can break in and determine ...

Sale of fuel dropped 10% more than normal due to COVID-19:CIPD

Chennai, Apr 28 PTI The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers have for the second time written to the three major oil companies, seeking a stimulus financial package, saying it is very challenging to operate as fuel sales have dropped more...

Nokia bags Rs 7,500 cr deal from Airtel to deploy 5G network

Finnish telecom gear maker firm Nokia has bagged a Rs 7,500 crore deal from Bharti Airtel to deploy 5G ready network across nine service areas in the country. Under the deal, Nokia will deploy 3 lakh base stations for 4G services which can ...

COVID-19: India extends USD 150 million foreign currency swap support to Maldives

India extended a USD 150 million foreign currency swap support to the Maldives on Tuesday to help the strategically important Indian Ocean island nation mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The swap facility was extended under USD ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020