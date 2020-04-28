Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Irrfan Khan hospitalised in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital following a colon infection, said his official spokesperson.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:13 IST
Actor Irrfan Khan hospitalised in Mumbai
Actor Irrfan Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital following a colon infection, said his official spokesperson. "Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation," said the spokesperson of the 'Hindi Medium' actor.

The spokesperson also added that the strength and the courage of the actor, who recently battled neuroendocrine tumour, has helped him in fighting so far. He further said that the 53-year-old actor's team believes that the prayers of his well-wishers will help him recover soon.

Earlier this week, Khan lost his mother Saeeda Begum who passed away in Jaipur due to natural causes. He could not travel for the last rites but paid respect through a video conference. Irrfan recently made a return to Bollywood with his film 'Angrezi Medium' which could not make it to the silver screen after movie theatres were ordered by the government to shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He had been on a year-long break after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

DHCBA gives suggestions to HC on graded plan for courts' functioning

The Delhi High Court Bar Association DHCBA has suggested commencement of regular and normal court working in a phased manner with compliance of social distancing norms and wearing of masks after withdrawal of Corona-19 lockdown. The assoc...

Shaheen, Gulab, Agni --- MeT bodies of 13 nations name future cyclones

Shaheen, Gulab, Tej, Agni, Aag are among the 169 names decided by 13 countries for christening future cyclones in the north Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. The earl...

Not feasible now to conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams: Sisodia tells HRD minister

It is not feasible now to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams which are pending due to the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tue...

India loses hosting rights of 2021 men's world boxing championships

India on Tuesday lost the hosting rights of the 2021 mens world boxing championship to Serbia after the national federation failed to pay the host fee, prompting the International Boxing Association AIBA to terminate the agreement signed in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020