Pixar director, story artist Rob Gibbs passes away

Veteran director, story artist and writer of many Pixar films -- Rob Gibbs passed away at the age of 55.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 08:56 IST
Pixar director, story artist Rob Gibbs passes away
Representative Image

Veteran director, story artist and writer of many Pixar films -- Rob Gibbs passed away at the age of 55. A company spokesperson confirmed the news, the cause of death was not immediately known, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

The artist, who has spent more than 20 years with the company, has contributed immensely to the animation industry. Gibbs' contribution to many well-known and successful Pixar films, included 'Toy Story 2', 'Finding Nemo', 'Monsters, Inc., and more.

His credits also included the short film 'Tokyo Mater' in 2008, and the series 'Mater's Tall Tales' and 'Tales From Radiator Springs' from the 2012 Cars franchise - 'Brave' The California resident also contributed to 'Monsters University', and also the upcoming 'Monsters at Work' series for Disney+ and 'Incredibles 2.'

He is survived by his daughter Mary, who was the voice of Boo in several 'Monsters, Inc.' projects. (ANI)

