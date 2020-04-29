Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Extreme assumptions', Irrfan is still fighting: actor's spokesperson rubbishes death rumours

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 09:31 IST
'Extreme assumptions', Irrfan is still fighting: actor's spokesperson rubbishes death rumours

Irrfan Khan is undergoing treatment for colon infection at a city hospital here and brushing aside rumours that the actor had passed away, his spokesperson said these are "extreme assumptions", which are "fictional". The spokesperson in a statement issued early Wednesday morning said that the 53-year-old actor is still fighting for his life. "It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. "Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional," the statement issued on behalf of Irrfan by his spokesperson read.

"We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so," the spokesperson further said. The actor's spokesperson in a statement issued on Tuesday evening said he has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection. "Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation," his spokesperson said in a statement.

"His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well wishers, he will recover soon," the statement added. The "Piku" actor lost his 95-year-old mother Saeeda Begum in Jaipur just three days ago and could not attend the funeral because of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In early 2018, Irrfan had revealed his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis. The actor stayed away from the public eye as he underwent treatment in the UK. After his return in 2019, he shot for "Angrezi Medium", the sequel to his 2017 hit "Hindi Medium". However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the lockdown that began on March 25..

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Citro Bio Shield Tunnel set up in AP's Anantapuram to control spread of coronavirus

Anantapuram District Collector Gandham Chandrudu while inaugurating the Citro Bio Shield Tunnel, on Tuesday, at the Collectors office in Anantapuram, said it will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus. Speaking on the occasion, Chan...

Swiss set trial date for PSG chief, ex-FIFA no.2

A Swiss court has scheduled a September trial date for Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and FIFAs former secretary general Jerome Valcke, in an alleged corruption case. The case, involving the pair and a third, unnamed man, ...

AIIMS planning to conduct clinical trial of plasma therapy

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences is planning to conduct a clinical trial of the convalescent plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 and modalities of taking approvals from the Drug Controller General of India are being worke...

Mexico urges towns to stop putting up roadblocks

Mexicos Interior Department is urging towns and states to stop putting up roadblocks and curfews to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, as hundreds have done. The department said in a statement on Tuesday that such measures violate cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020