Stranger Things Season 4 release possible in 2021? Returning actors & other updates

Stranger Things Season 4 is undeniably one of the highly anticipated sci-fi horror web television series and fans are ardently looking forward to its development and release date. The filming for Season 4 of Stranger Things commenced in February this year. After production wraps in Lithuania, filming was expected to resume stateside in and around the Atlanta metro area, the primary production location of previous seasons. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

The production had officially begun on Stranger Things Season 4 on February 14, 2020. However, all Netflix productions including Stranger Things were shut down from March 16, 2020 with global concerns from the Covid-19 pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus has badly affected the global entertainment industry.

The production for Stranger Things Season 4 will resume once the United States recovers from coronavirus pandemic. However, the series is likely to be released at the beginning of 2021 or during the spring. Nothing has been revealed on the number of episodes for Season 4, but it is expected to be consisting of eight episodes like Season 1 and 3.

A recent post from Stranger Things writer's official Twitter account revealed some beautiful things. The writers seemed to be excessively thinking and emerging with beautiful ideas during the scripting process for the new season.

Stranger Things writers posted on Twitter: "This is it -- our last Video Store Friday! Every time we discussed a movie, we wrote it on a whiteboard. So here it is -- the Video Store whiteboard in its full glory. That means that -- yes -- on this board, you will discover the DNA that makes up season 4! Enjoy, and stay safe!"

The plot for Stranger Things Season 4 is kept under wraps by the series makers. The effort is to avoid speculations and rumours surrounding Season 4. However, we have heard that Byer's family is likely to have small roles in the imminent season. Finn Wolfhard (as Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max) and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) will be back in the fourth season. On the other hand, a newcomer in Season 3, Maya Hawke (as Robin Buckley) and her role and performance was highly lauded by the viewers. The young beautiful actress is highly expected to have a major presence in Season 4.

Stranger Things Season 4 is likely to commence where Season 3 ended. Joyce decides to leave Hawkins with her children in the previous season's last episode and take Eleven with them. Albeit they don't mention where they are going and they are likely to reunite with the gang.

Stranger Things Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. It is likely to be premiered in the first phase of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

