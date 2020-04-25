Left Menu
Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:24 IST
On April 13, Dominic Purcell took to Instagram to post a small clip from Prison Break.. Image Credit: Instagram / Dominic Purcell

It has been around three years since Season 5 of Prison Break dropped its finale. Now Season 6 has become one of the most anticipated television series. Thanks to many reports that earlier claimed that the sixth season would be quite different from its previous seasons.

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller mainly should be given the credit for hinting the making of Prison Break Season 6. Those updates undeniably gave some relief to the avid viewers with a firm belief that the series creators were giving all their endeavours to complete it immaculately.

Many fans expected the airing of Prison Break Season 6 in 2020. But as the world badly grapples with Covid-19 pandemic, almost all the television and movie projects have been stopped. The coronavirus pandemic has highly affected entertainment industry round the globe. Thus, we need to wait for a long time for the sixth season.

On April 13, Dominic Purcell took to Instagram to post a small clip from the series. He commented, "I get smashed with "when is #prisonbreak 6 happening". What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made. Now with the horror of this #virus the calamity of it all drills inside me a new focus a steely resolve with PRISON BREAK 6– I'm very optimistic with #socialdistancing and a fierce adherence to expert opinion on how to beat this catastrophic unprecedented event, we all as one will be victorious over #coronavirus…"

Fans have got a hope that Prison Break Season 6 will surely be released as the production, series makers and actors are vowed to come back to work for this project once the world recovers from coronavirus pandemic.

One the other hand, Dominic Purcell again took to Instagram on April 23 for communicating his fans "his apology for getting old". He posted a text-bound image file in which he wrote, "Even though your old I still love you and think you're a mad guy on prison break, much respect goes to you for playing Lincoln so amazingly and really making me fancy his character."

The 50-year-old actor titled his image, "I do sincerely apologize for getting old. Not sure how to stop it. 🤔"

The official plot for Prison Break Season 6 has been kept under wrap for a long time to avoid speculations and rumours. Wentworth Miller once revealed that sixth season would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. Even fans will be amazed to see the returning of majority of old actors in the sixth season.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

