Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 30-04-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 00:27 IST
Will Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? The American supernatural teen drama television series, which marked its presence every year between 2009 and 2017 by releasing one season each year, is unlikely to come for ninth season as there has been no development on it. Still fans continue to keep hope for the series that won many awards and accolades between 2009 and 2017.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be released in March 2021 on The CW, provided if rumours are to be believed. The Netflix viewers and The CW audience began questioning whether there will be a ninth season. The solution doesn't seem positive this time as the show was cancelled.

The rumour is up in the air that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be consisting of 22 episodes. Some claim that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec will direct the ninth season. Unfortunately, Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He jokingly cited that he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Even Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries.

The series developer Julie Plec discredited all rumours related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. She said that she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

As there has been no new development on The Vampire Diaries Season 9 (even no confirmation), we believe there is no point to discuss the spoilers or what the viewers can see in future. The current global situation for Covid-19 pandemic is another reason why we can't expect any new development or announcement on the making of Season 9.

