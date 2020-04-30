'Heartbroken': Superstar Rajinikanth mourns demise of Rishi Kapoor
Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:38 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Taking it to Twitter, the 69-year-old star wrote: "Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor."
The news of Rishi's death was immediately announced by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. The late star was 67-year-old. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.
In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. From Deepika Padukone to Anupam Kher, scores of celebrities had visited Rishi and his wife Neetu while they were in the US. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. (ANI)
