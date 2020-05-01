Karan Johar expresses grief over demise of Kulmeet Makkar

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday expressed grief over the demise of his 'friend', Kulmeet Makkar, the CEO of the Film & Television Producers Guild. Taking it to Twitter, the 47-year-old director wrote: "Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India...."

Saying more about his late friend, the filmmaker added how 'relentlessly' he used to work for the 'enhancement and advancement' for the industry. Concluding the post, the director wrote: "You left us too soon...We will miss you and always remember you fondly... Rest in peace, my friend..."

Joining the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor from the B-Town was actor Farhan Akhtar who also took to Twitter to condole his demise. In his tweet, he wrote: "Seems like every day we're waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film."

"RIP #KulmeetMakkar.. your work as the CEO of Film & Television Producers Guild of India will always be remembered," the 46-year-old actor tweeted. (ANI)