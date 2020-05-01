Darren Criss, Zachary Quinto to star in animated Superman movie

Actor Darren Chris is set to voice Superman in Warner Bros' upcoming animated movie "Superman: Man Of Tomorrow"

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chris is playing a young version of Superman still figuring this whole superhero thing out, opposite Zachary Quinto's supervillain Lex Luthor

The movie stars Alexandra Daddario as the voice of Lois Lane. "Man of Tomorrow" will also feature two less famous rogues: Lobo and Parasite. Lobo, an intergalactic bounty hunter who calls himself "the Main Man," will be voiced by Ryan Hurst, while Parasite will be voiced by Brett Dalton. The film is directed by Chris Palmer and written by Tim Sheridan, with Butch Lukic attached as a producer.