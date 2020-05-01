Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonakshi Sinha urges people to donate PPE kits to help frontline workers combat COVID-19

'Dabangg' actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday urged people to help the frontline workers by donating Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to them to make their fight against COVID-19 smoother.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:55 IST
Sonakshi Sinha urges people to donate PPE kits to help frontline workers combat COVID-19
Actor Sonakshi Sinha (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Dabangg' actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday urged people to help the frontline workers by donating Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to them to make their fight against COVID-19 smoother. Sinha took to social media to post a video of herself in which she is seen indicating towards the shortage of PPE supplies in hospitals.

"Our corona warriors need our help guys. Hospitals are running very short of the PPE kits which are the Personal Protection Equipment for the doctors, nurses, and other medical officials. This is where we come in and go to this website to donate, PPE kits," the 32-year-old actor said. "We donate the masks, the shoe-covers, the gloves, and the cover on that they need to protect themselves while they are treating the patients with COVID-19. This is where we step up and take care of those who are taking care of us. Please donate be generous," she added.

Sinha shared the link of the website where people can visit and donate PPE kits to the corona warriors who are combating COVID-19. Earlier in the day, Centre on said that the production capacity of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits has increased from around 3,300 per day in March end to 1.8 lakh per day in one month, and will soon be above two lakh per day. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sanctions Iranian-Iraqi businessman over support of Iran's Quds Force

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an Iranian-Iraqi businessman and his mining company, accusing him of being involved in efforts by Irans elite Quds Force to generate revenue illegally and smuggle weapons abroad, the U.S. Tre...

Allow entire value chain in automotive sector re-commence operations in unison: Auto industry bodies

Three industry bodies of the automotive sector, SIAM, ACMA and FADA, on Friday asked the government allow the entire value chain in the auto industry to re-commence operations in unison. In a joint representation to Home Secretary Ajay Kuma...

Energy shares, Trump's tariff threat drag FTSE 100 lower

A slump in energy company stocks led the UKs FTSE 100 index lower on Friday, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis.Oil major Royal Dutch Shell shed anoth...

PM Modi holds meeting to review power sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a detailed meeting on the power sector and took stock of the impact of COVID-19 on the country. During the meeting, he discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020