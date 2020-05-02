Avatar 2 to revisit first movie, image shows Sigourney Weaver’s return

The production for Avatar 2 stopped like other movie and television projects due to coronavirus outbreak across the world. While looking at the global situation highly affected by Covid-19 pandemic, fans are wondering whether Avatar 2 will be able to be released in December 2021.

A new snap from the set of Avatar 2 hints that James Cameron's imminent movie will include flashbacks as it shows Sigourney Weaver alive and as a human. Avatar 2 is likely to revisit the first installment. This has been indicated through a new photo that features Sigourney Weaver as a human.

Thanks to James Cameron and his team for sharing such a beautiful picture over Twitter from the set of Avatar 2. The film franchise's official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo, which provides us our first look at returning characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore.

The caption of the image writes – From the set of the Avatar sequels: Producer Jon Landau, Sigourney Weaver, and Joel David Moore revisited the Site 26 Shack to shoot scenes for the new films. Follow Jon on Instagram at "JonPLandau" for more sneak peeks!

From the set of the Avatar sequels: Producer Jon Landau, Sigourney Weaver, and Joel David Moore revisited the Site 26 Shack to shoot scenes for the new films. Follow Jon on Instagram at "JonPLandau" for more sneak peeks! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hueTOr9saV — Avatar (@officialavatar) April 29, 2020

Recently, The Last Airbender's actor, Cliff Curtiss, who was cast as Tonowari to appear in Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 said that he strongly believed James Cameron's upcoming movie Avatar 2 would manage to defeat Avengers: Endgame.

"Mind you, my perspective is -- because I'm Avatar family -- they [Marvel] came into that with 20 movies. And I think, you know, I can't wait to see what happens," Cliff Curtiss said. He also implied that Avengers: Endgame's success only came due to the buildup from Marvel's previous films spanning 20 years while Avatar achieved the USD2 billion mark on its first movie alone.

"I can't wait to see what happens with Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. What's going to happen? I'm so excited," he added.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Kissing Booth 2 synopsis revealed, more on Noah-Elle relationship, cast revealed