'Scrubs' actor Sam Lloyd dead at 56

American character actor Sam Lloyd - best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on the sitcom 'Scrubs' -has died, confirmed his agent on Friday (local time). He was 56. The statement did not indicate when he died.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 09:05 IST
Sam Lloyd (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

American character actor Sam Lloyd - best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on the sitcom 'Scrubs' -has died, confirmed his agent on Friday (local time). He was 56. The statement did not indicate when he died. According to Fox News, in January 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after his wife Vanessa gave birth to their first child together -- a son named Weston, according to a GoFundMe page for the late actor.

Doctors also found that cancer had metastasized from his lungs and spread to his spine, jaw and liver, per the page, which was created by 'Scrubs' executive producer Tim Hobert. In addition to the long-running series "Scrubs," Lloyd appeared in a handful of shows over the span of his career, including 'Cougar Town,' 'Desperate Housewives,' 'Seinfeld,' 'Modern Family,' 'The West Wing' and 'Shameless,' as well as movies such as 'Flubber' and 'Galaxy Quest.'

Lloyd also sang in an a cappella group The Blanks, which performed on 'Scrubs' as The Worthless Peons. He also played bass guitar in the Beatles tribute band The Butties, according to Variety. Tributes from the 'Scrubs' family poured in, following news of his passing.

The creator of 'Scrubs,' Bill Lawrence shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Lloyd, captioning it: "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many." Zach Braff tweeted: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Sharing a photo of himself alongside Lloyd, Robert Maschio wrote: "Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd." (ANI)

