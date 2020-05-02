Left Menu
‘John Wick 4’ pushed to May 2022

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-05-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 13:18 IST
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / John Wick

Keanu Reeves' "John Wick: Chapter 4" is being pushed a year from May 2021 to May 27, 2022

The new date is part of Lionsgate's release calendar shuffle due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the global film industry to a standstill

The studio also pushed back Chris Rock's new take on the "Saw" franchise called "Spiral," moving it a full year to May 21, 2021, and "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" to August 28, 2021. This year the studio will release Deon Taylor thriller "Fatale" on October 30, Neil Burger's sci-fi "Voyagers" on November 25 and "Antebellum" on August 21. Apart from these titles, "The Asset," an assassin film with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, will open on April 23, 2021. "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar", starring Kristen Wiig is scheduled for July 16, 2021, and "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story," has been set for December 10, 2021.

