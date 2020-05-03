Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rishi Kapoor was full of positivity: 'Sharmaji Namkeen' producer on veteran actor's last film

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 14:32 IST
Rishi Kapoor was full of positivity: 'Sharmaji Namkeen' producer on veteran actor's last film

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor was never the one to mention his illness and was always full of positive attitude, says filmmaker Honey Trehan as he fondly remembers working with the actor on his last film, "Sharmaji Namkeen". Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 after a two year long battle with leukaemia at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai.

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Trehan and Abhishek Choubey under their banner MacGuffin Pictures. It is directed by the debutant Hitesh Bhatia. "It is a coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man. It is about a middle-class man who wants to discover life after retirement. This film was meant for him, he is the DNA of the film. I was looking to work with Rishi sir for the longest time and I am glad this script clicked well," Trehan told PTI in an interview.

The producer said he was amazed by the actor's professionalism. "He was so child-like, he was like a newcomer. He was so charged up. At the age of 67, he would shoot for 10-12 hours a day. There was no negative thought ever. There was no mention about his illness.

"And if you would ask him, 'How are you feeling?' He would say, 'How am I looking?' His attitude was commendable." Asked if the shooting schedule was changed due to his health, Trehan said, "He never allowed it." Trehan recalled that the Delhi schedule of the film was to start from mid-January this year and Kapoor was to arrive a day before and the actor's sister Ritu Nanda had passed away the same day. "It was a tragedy in the family and he happened to be in Delhi. We were planning to reschedule the shoot as per his convenience and he said, 'No. The one thing I have learnt from my father is the show must go on'. "He knew it would have been very difficult for the unit to shift any scene or sequence because he is there in every scene. He didn't want us to put in an uncomfortable situation and he rather put himself into an uncomfortable situation." After roping in Kapoor, Trehan said, they approached Juhi Chawla, who too was eager about working on the film.

Chawla is among the few actors with whom Kapoor extensively worked in the 1990s. The two starred in movies such as "Bol Radha Bol" , "Eena Meena Deeka" , "Daraar" and "Luck By Chance" . "To see them on screen together was so nostalgic for all of us," the producer said. Trehan added that the team shot for the film till mid-February and when lockdown was announced on March 24 they had to put their plans on hold.

"The film went on floors in December in Mumbai then we moved to Delhi and the last schedule was planned in Mumbai. But then COVID-19 warnings came and we were planning how to go ahead. We decided to wait and shoot once the lockdown lifted." The filmmaker said a few days of shooting was left on the film with Kapoor. "Sadly this is his last project and we are sure we will finish it somehow soon. We will bring it out to his fans. Once things settle down, we will sit with our team and decide what to do," he added.

Trehan said though the makers were yet to zero in on a release date, the film will hit the theatres this year..

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IAF helicopter showers flower petals to honour COVID-19 warriors in Kerala capital

Flower petals were showered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on two hospitals here on Sunday in honour of the front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. At around 10 am, the Sarang helicopter of the IAF flew past the Government Med...

"Learn to live with coronavirus", says Telangana minister;

Stressing that people will have to learn to live with corornavirus until a vaccine or drug is invented, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has said the Centre needs to extend help to states for infra creation to access new...

Delhi HC registry official tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to LNJP Hospital

A Delhi High Court registry official has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to LNJP Hospital here, sources in the court said on Sunday. According to the sources, the official had not attended the court after the announcem...

Handwara encounter: 21 RR loses decorated officer, its second CO to be martyred in two decades

In its three decades of combating terrorism, the 21 Rashtriya Rifles Sunday lost only its second Commanding Officer on the line of duty when twice-decorated Colonel Ashutosh Sharma made the supreme sacrifice while rescuing civilians held ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020