Entertainment News Roundup: Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine; Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up to benefit frontline workers and more

A Minute With Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from "Project Runway" and Amazon's new competition show "Making the Cut," is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days. As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gunn said he too has given in to comfort over style when he's at home in his New York apartment.

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up to benefit frontline workers

Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for the first time on a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of health and emergency workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The duet, called "Stuck With U," will be released on May 8, the two singers announced on Friday on Instagram, where they jointly have some 316 million followers.

Locked down UK comedians aim for record with the virtual pub quiz

Some of Britain's top comedians are joining forces to raise money for pubs shut down by the coronavirus, by hosting an online virtual pub quiz with a plan to set a new world record. Russell Howard, Nish Kumar, Jon Richardson, Joel Dommett, Marcus Brigstocke, Rachel Parris, Lucy Beaumont, Jenny Ryan, and Suzi Ruffel will be among the hosts of the quiz at "The Covid Arms", a virtual pub set up by "landlady" Kiri Pritchard-Mclean.

NBCUniversal weighs layoffs at media, entertainment units: WSJ

Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal is evaluating a significant reduction of staff across its portfolio of media and entertainment properties as part of a cost-cutting effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Discussions began this week regarding cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, according to the report.

Weightlifting: 'The Mountain' Bjornsson deadlifts 501 kg to set the world record

Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor's Power Gym in Iceland. Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.