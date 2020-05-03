Arjun Kapoor urges to donate for daily wage workers in 'I For India' concert

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday urged people to donate and help the daily wage workers, during his appearance on the telecast of 'India's biggest' virtual concert- 'I For India.' The 34-year-old star during his debut at the 'I For India' concert said the country is going through a difficult time and everybody is getting affected, amid the lockdown. But the people who suffer the most are the daily wage workers. Arjun asked people to donate to 'Give India' and help the workers. He said, "I can and I will, and I must help India, press the donate button and do your bit for India. I For India."

The virtual concert started streaming live on Facebook at 7.30 PM IST. Featured performances by Aamir Khan, Shankar Ehsaan, Loy, Tiger Shroff and Badshah. Earlier in the day, many stars participating in the event took to social media to show their support and to invite their followers to tune in to the concert.

The event dubbed as the 'India's biggest concert' by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, is an attempt to spice the lockdown with a dose of entertainment while raising funds for COVID-19 relief. The director and Zoya Akhtar have joined hands to organise a virtual concert 'I For India' which will feature over 85 celebrities.

Other celebrities joining SRK for the event will include, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rehman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and band, Javed Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal and more. The event will also have some global celebrities like musicians Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Bryan Adams, Nick Jonas, actor Sophie Turner, and comedians Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh. (ANI)