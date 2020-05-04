'King of Staten Island' relates to what we are experiencing: Judd Apatow

Director Judd Apatow says releasing his film "King of Staten Island" amid the coronavirus pandemic feels "odd", but he hopes the comedy will resonate with the current times. Starring "Saturday Night Live" breakout Pete Davidson in his first lead feature role, the film is skipping a theatrical release and arriving directly on-demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Apatow said he is excited about the audience's reaction to the film. "... It feels odd putting out a film at this time, but I think what it has to say relates to what we are all experiencing and hopefully it is funny too," he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Davidson sitting on a park bench at night.

The movie, slated to be available for rent from June 12 on a host of digital platforms, is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age comedy which incorporates elements from Davidson's life. "King of Staten Island" also stars Marisa Tomei and Steve Buscemi.