Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tracee Ellis Ross says being Diana Ross' daughter had no role in success

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 09:44 IST
Tracee Ellis Ross says being Diana Ross' daughter had no role in success

Actor Tracee Ellis Ross says having a famous parent in singer Diana Ross may have opened some doors but she had to always prove her talent. The 47-year-old star said Ross and her father Robert Ellis Silberstein's name did land her some auditions but it also invited more scrutiny.

"When I was starting in my career, being the child of somebody famous was not what it is today. It might unlock the door, but the people sitting on the other side have their arms crossed and are asking: 'OK, is she as good as her mom?'" Tracee told The Guardian Weekend magazine. The "Black-Ish" star said her parents taught her to work hard for what she wanted, for which she took a job through her teens in order to pay for her own clothes.

"I've always been taught that you work for the things you want. My mom always joked: 'I'm not leaving you guys any of this money. I made this money for me! I'll make sure there's a roof over your head. You can have health insurance and food. But other than that...' "I mean, I had a job in high school. I worked as a salesperson at Ralph Lauren. My mom was like, 'If you want to keep buying those clothes, you're going to have to figure out how to pay for them.' There was a commitment on her part to a normalcy that I have taken into my adult life." Tracee had a happy childhood as her mother was always around despite career commitments. "My mom always put us in bed, then she'd go to the recording studio while we were sleeping. She'd sit with us for dinner and she never left for more than a week," she recalled.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel.

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel....

F1 director says more spending cuts needed to preserve teams

The managing director of Formula One has said spending cuts will be necessary to prevent the tragedy of teams leaving the sport amid the coronavirus. Ross Brawn added Monday that the cost cap for the 2021 season is set to be cut to 145 mill...

Vin Diesel confirms 'Chronicles of Riddick 4' script almost ready

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel has confirmed that the latest script of Furya, the fourth film in the Chronicles of Riddick series, will be complete soon. The 52-year-old star, who is set to reprise his role as anti-hero Richard B Riddick ...

UK new car sales fall to lowest level since 1946

British new car sales slumped by around 97 in April to the lowest level of any month since February 1946 with factories and dealerships shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to preliminary data from an industry body. Lockdown meas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020