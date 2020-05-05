Left Menu
Akshay, Ajay, Suniel feature in video with rappers to spread awareness about COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 11:38 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar Image Credit: Twitter

Actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty among others have collaborated with rappers from Dharavi for a music video promoting the idea of staying indoors to help control community spread of COVID-19 in densely populated spaces. Rappers MC Altaf, Tony Psyko and Bonz N Ribz have created the song, produced by Gully Gang Entertainment, in Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil. The track appeal to the population in densely populated areas to aid the frontline workers in their efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. Directed and conceptualized by Joel D'Souza, the video also features Atul Kulkarni, Dia Mirza, and Rana Daggubati, who is seen lending support to the initiative.

Divine, rapper and founder of Gully Gang Entertainment said this is a small effort from the hip-hop community of India to support the COVID-19 warriors. "I appeal to the Indian youth, to help others around them, especially senior citizens and co-operate with the police, local administration, and healthcare officials who are selflessly rendering their services to keep us safe and mitigate the spread with an aim to eventually overcome this pandemic," the rapper said in a statement.

Suniel said it is an honor for him to be a part of the initiative. "These are trying times and it's so humbling to see so many people come together to spread a message, that too, so powerfully. This song truly touched my heart, and I know the emotion will speak to many. Thank you for making me a small part of it." Rapper MC Altaf said the track "Stay Home, Stay Safe" aspires to drive home the message of how safety should be of the "highest importance to each and everyone and we should strictly follow preventive measures as prescribed by the authorities." The song is supported by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the ATE Chandra Foundation, who has been working with the government to ensure adequate provision of food and medical aid in the densely populated regions.

