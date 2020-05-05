Prince’s guitar, McCartney's handwritten lyrics and Morrison’s journal up for auction

Prince’s ‘blue cloud’ guitar, a journal by Jim Morrison and Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to the Beatles popular song “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” are among the items going up for auction. The Julien’s Auctions has announced that the auction will take place on June 19 and 20 in Beverly Hills, California, and live online. According to Rolling Stone, McCartney’s “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” lyrics feature 20 lines of the song, written on “Apple Corps Limited, 3 Saville Row” stationary. The ‘blue cloud’ guitar, which was custom made for Prince in 1984, no longer has its strings attached. It comes in a purple guitar case and a printout from Paisley Park that includes a list of all “’blue cloud’ guitars made, listing this guitar as number one. Prince’s two-piece purple suit from the late Nineties, his love symbol belt buckle, a 14-Karat white gold pendant, wedding china are also up for the auction.

The Paris Journal, which was penned by Morrison shortly before his death in 1971, features a handwritten poem by the Doors frontman titled “Ode to L.A .While Thinking of Brian Jones, Deceased”. Apart from the journal, Morrison’s photograph with a snake in his hair, is also up for sale. Other items from auction include Johnny Cash’s black duster coat, Elvis Presley’s jewellery and belt buckles, a pair of Michael Jackson’s loafers and several of Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics to Oasis songs. “This year’s edition of Music Icons offers an unsurpassed collection of over 700 music items to our thriving international market with something for every music lover and serious collector. “Julien’s Auctions is proud to present these important artifacts, all of which occupy an unparalleled place in music history and pop culture,” Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions, said in a statement.