The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

The animation enthusiasts, who earlier enjoyed SpongeBob SquarePants, are ardently looking forward to the release of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Here we have a few updates on the imminent movie.

On January last year, it was confirmed that production on The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run had officially commenced. As the world is severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the production had been temporarily stopped like other movie and television projects. On April 2, 2020, the film was moved back to July 31 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous main casts for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run are expected to reprise their roles. They are Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary the Snail, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles, Clancy Brown as Eugene H. Krabs, Mr. Lawrence as Sheldon J. Plankton, Jill Talley as Karen Plankton, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, Mary Jo Catlett as Mrs. Puff, Lori Alan as Pearl Krabs to name a few.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg, Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina and Reggie Watts have been cast in undisclosed roles. The film got its first teaser poster at the San Diego Comic Con on July 19, 2019 with the original title 'It's a Wonderful Sponge'. A second teaser poster was released on November 12, 2019 with a new title. The first trailer was released two days later.

The plot for the imminent animated adventure comedy movie is yet to be released. However, fans will be seeing SpongeBob and Patrick embarking on a rescue mission to save Gary, who has been 'snailnapped' by Poseidon, traveling to the Lost City of Atlantic City. The movie will also reveal the origin of SpongeBob and Gary's meeting for the first time as children.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was pushed back for multiple times. Recently, the release date has been postponed from May 22 to August 7, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

