Left Menu
Development News Edition

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:10 IST
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date
The previous main casts for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run are expected to reprise their roles. Image Credit: Facebook / The SpongeBob Movie

The animation enthusiasts, who earlier enjoyed SpongeBob SquarePants, are ardently looking forward to the release of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Here we have a few updates on the imminent movie.

On January last year, it was confirmed that production on The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run had officially commenced. As the world is severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the production had been temporarily stopped like other movie and television projects. On April 2, 2020, the film was moved back to July 31 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous main casts for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run are expected to reprise their roles. They are Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary the Snail, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles, Clancy Brown as Eugene H. Krabs, Mr. Lawrence as Sheldon J. Plankton, Jill Talley as Karen Plankton, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, Mary Jo Catlett as Mrs. Puff, Lori Alan as Pearl Krabs to name a few.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg, Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina and Reggie Watts have been cast in undisclosed roles. The film got its first teaser poster at the San Diego Comic Con on July 19, 2019 with the original title 'It's a Wonderful Sponge'. A second teaser poster was released on November 12, 2019 with a new title. The first trailer was released two days later.

The plot for the imminent animated adventure comedy movie is yet to be released. However, fans will be seeing SpongeBob and Patrick embarking on a rescue mission to save Gary, who has been 'snailnapped' by Poseidon, traveling to the Lost City of Atlantic City. The movie will also reveal the origin of SpongeBob and Gary's meeting for the first time as children.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was pushed back for multiple times. Recently, the release date has been postponed from May 22 to August 7, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Is The Croods 2 release possible in Dec 2020? Names of new & old actors revealed

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Amiens launch petition for justice after Ligue 1 relegation

Amiens have launched a petition demanding justice after they were relegated from Ligue 1 following the French Leagues LFP decision to end the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said httpwww.amiensfootball.comblogarticlepetition-a...

Delhi Court extends interim bail to Deepak Talwar in case related to FCRA

Delhis Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a case related to Foreign Contribution Regulation Act FCRA. The court said that the interim bail is extended till it resumes normal...

Nigeria reopens main cities Lagos and Abuja as lockdowns phased out

Nigeria began easing restrictions on Monday in its capital Abuja and in largest city Lagos, heralding the reopening of Africas biggest economy after more than four weeks of lockdowns imposed to contain the new coronavirus. The government ha...

Vardhan expresses concerns over high COVID-19 fatality rate in some MP districts

Expressing concern over the fatality rate of COVID-19 being high in some districts of Madhya Pradesh, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday stressed on aggressive surveillance and strict implementation of measures to prevent occurre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020