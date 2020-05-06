Left Menu
Ariana Grande, her mom get permanent restraining order against trespasser

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande will have a court-ordered force field around her for the next 5 years. This is to deter an obsessed fan who was arrested on her property 2 months ago.

06-05-2020
Ariana Grande (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande will have a court-ordered force field around her for the next 5 years. This is to deter an obsessed fan who was arrested on her property 2 months ago. According to TMZ, a judge signed off on a permanent restraining order for the 26-year-old singer's mother, Joan -- which also extends to Ariana -- which will run through May 5, 2025. Under the order, Fidel Henriquez - the man in question, can't come within 100 yards of Joan's home, her vehicles, her and Ariana.

Henriquez has been instructed not to harass, threaten, intimidate or contact them in any other fashion. The restriction also covers everything from written correspondence to phone calls as well as any form of electronic messages, including texts and social media messages. As reported, Henriquez was hit with a TRO (Temporary restraining orders) after he got busted for trespassing on their property back in March. They said they were scared for their lives and needed a judge to step in.

The man is alleged to have slipped onto the property by following a delivery truck through the gates. And once inside, cops said that he was ransacking through the garbage before knocking on Joan's front door, with a love note to Ariana in hand. He was arrested at the time for trespassing and battery. (ANI)

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

