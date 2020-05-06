Left Menu
Denise Richards opens up on relationship with ex-husband Charlie Sheen

It's smooth sailing between American actor Denise Richards and her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, according to the former.

Denise Richards (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

It's smooth sailing between American actor Denise Richards and her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, according to the former. As per Fox News, the two were married from 2002 to 2006 and share daughters - 16-year-old Sam and 14-year-old Lola. Forty-nine-year-old Richards opened up about the current state of her relationship with Sheen in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

She said, "Communication's great with him, [my husband] Aaron [Phypers] and I actually saw him the other day." The cast member on the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' said that while she's discussed the custody battle between Sheen and herself on the show, her ex-husband "doesn't watch the shows."

The 'Undercover Brother' star said, "I don't even think he knows [what's airing], but he knows obviously when you file something in court that it's public. He and I have dealt with this stuff for, gosh, 14, 15 years." She added: "We try to keep [the show] separate from things, but he hasn't even said anything other than very positive [feedback]. It's all good."

Richards said that Sheen is very lucky because she never took him to court, adding, "It is such a toxic road. It brings up so much, like, anxiety." While Richard's friends offered some advice, she said she's confident she knows how to navigate her relationship with Sheen.

The 'Scary Movie 3' star then said in a confessional, "I appreciate the advice, but if anyone knows Charlie, it's me and I know how to handle it. It's not your family, it's mine." Sheen is father to three other children - 35-year-old Cassandra, and 11-year-old twins Bob and Max. And since their divorce, Richards has adopted a daughter, Eloise. (ANI)

