Central Europe's production hubs may reopen studios in summer

With some relaxation to lockdown restrictions, which are in place due to coronavirus crisis, film production is expected to resume in Hungary and the Czech Republic, Central Europe's biggest production hubs, in the coming Summer.

With some relaxation to lockdown restrictions, which are in place due to coronavirus crisis, film production is expected to resume in Hungary and the Czech Republic, Central Europe's biggest production hubs, in the coming Summer. "The shows that left is all starting to formulate calendars on the basis of expectations...that would allow them to move forward," Variety quoted Adam Goodman of Mid Atlantic in Budapest as saying.

He expects to begin prepping for his international clients in June and July to commence shooting by September. Mid Atlantic Films and Stillking Films have co-produced titles including Sony's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', Warner Bros. and Sony's 'Blade Runner 2049', 20th Century Fox's 'The Martian', and also Netflix's 'The King.'

"People within the film industry in the Czech Republic are cautiously optimistic," said Stillking's David Minkowski, who oversees productions in both countries. The shooting production in both Hungary and the Czech Republic were halted during March as a safety measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Bringing ease on the lockdown restrictions many production houses, cinemas, and other institutions are planning to resume their work. One among them is cinemas in Hong Kong which are set to reopen from Friday but under proper security measures.

Similarly, after keeping the doors of the film sets shut for a long period of time in the wake of coronavirus crisis, Rome's film industry is also partially set to reopen, but under heightened restrictions. (ANI)

