Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson to star in superhero film 'Ball and Chain'PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 10:04 IST
Hollywood stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are set to reteam for a superhero film from "The Big Sick" co-scribe Emily V Gordon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is an adaptation of the 1990s comic book "Ball and Chain" from writer Scott Lobdell.
Gordon, best known for co-writing 2017 romantic comedy "The Big Sick" with her husband Kumail Nanjiani, is adapting the script from the comic. Blunt and Johnson, who are currently looking forward to the release of their Disney movie "Jungle Cruise, will play a bickering couple who receive super powers that only work if they can learn to put aside their differences and work together.
Several studios are aggressively competing for the project with streamer Netflix being the frontrunner currently. The movie will be produced by Johnson through his Seven Bucks banner with Dany and Hiram Garcia. Blunt and Kevin Misher will also produce..
