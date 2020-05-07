Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ricky Gervais signs overall deal with Netflix as streamer gives S3 order for 'After Life'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 11:55 IST
Ricky Gervais signs overall deal with Netflix as streamer gives S3 order for 'After Life'
Ricky Gervais (File photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@rickygervais)

Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais has inked an overall deal with streamer Netflix. Gervais will be creating new scripted series as well as additional stand-up comedy specials for the streamer, reported Deadline.

As part of the multi-year deal, the 58-year-old comedian's popular series "After Life" has also been renewed for a third season. The second of the show, which Gervais created, writes, directs, and stars in, had premiered on Netflix on April 24 this year.

"After Life" centers around Tony (Gervais), a middle-aged journalist whose "perfect life" has been reduced to dust since his wife died of cancer. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. Gervais also shared the news of the show's renewal on Twitter. "Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat a*** and do another season. This is all your fault," the actor wrote.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Pulling BT dividend was a 'tough but necessary' decision - CEO

Bt CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS HAS PUT COMPANYS CENTRAL ROLE IN UK INTO SHARPEST FOCUS IN ITS HISTORY CEO SAYS DIVIDEND DECiSION WAS TOUGH BUT NECESSARY IN ORDER TO FUND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT CEO SAYS NO CHANGE ON CONTENT STRATEGY CFO SAYS H...

Bank of England holds off on fresh stimulus for COVID-hit economy

The Bank of England held off from pumping further stimulus into Britains economy but two of its nine policymakers voted for more bond-buying and the central bank said it was ready to take action to counter the coronavirus hit to the economy...

ORDER disrupt Road to Rio - Oceania standings

ORDER came from behind to beat Chiefs Esports Club 2-1 on Thursday late Wednesday night U.S. time, keeping the playoff spots in the ESL One Rio Road to Rio - Oceania event up for grabs heading into the final day of group play. In the other ...

Cruise ship linked to Australia infections sails into Manila

A cruise ship being investigated in Australia for sparking coronavirus infections has sailed into Philippine waters to bring Filipino crew members home. The Philippine coast guard said on Thursday the Ruby Princess has arrived in Manila Bay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020