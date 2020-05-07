Left Menu
Behavioural changes will seep in filmmaking post coronavirus, says Nitesh Tiwari

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:44 IST
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari believes the post-coronavirus phase will bring a lot of changes in the way movies are shot in Bollyowood. The "Dangal" director said the concept of social distancing, which people are currently practising religiously to safeguard themselves from the COVID-19, will continue in the society even after the end of the lockdown in the country.

"Certain things should change like you don’t need to often physically meet, like we do a lot of time. Like, if I'm writing with my writer, (then) I don’t need to meet them on a daily basis, I can meet them once a week and the remaining days we can do video calls and discuss. "It is the same with a lot of meetings, which can happen over video calls. Conversations don’t require more technical stuff," Tiwari told PTI.

The filmmaker added that there might be some behavioural changes which will happen organically. "If I am doing pre-production of my film, so that time I will prefer to have a physical interaction than doing it over video call. And if I'm scheduling or doing something with my actors, this is something that can happen over video calls.

"So those behavioural changes will seep in. As far as filmmaking is concerned, I will like to go back to the old days," he said. Tiwari recently directed the registration promos for upcoming season of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" .

He said directing an actor virtually is not fun as he likes to be physically present on the set and do the job. "I would like to be physically there and shoot. Collaborating with people sitting on your phone is something that is limiting and also not having the best technical support to make a film itself might be very limiting. I don’t think any director would want to shoot it this way," Tiwari said.

"Creatively it will get restrictive if we think this is going to be the norm, I don’t think this is going to be the new norm. This is temporary and we are finding the best solution out of this temporary situation that we are in," he added. The new season of the popular game show will have its selection process digital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the season's registration promo, Bachchan shot the video from his home, remotely directed by Tiwari. The theme for this year’s KBC registration campaign is ‘Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai…Sapno ko nahi’.

Tiwari said the campaign highlights the current scenario about how temporary breaks can be applied to many things in life but dreams will always find a way to flourish. "When we work on the campaign, we tap into the mindset of the country at that particular point of time. While we were working on this campaign, we knew we will have to create it under the current situation that we are in.

"When you tap into your life, you realise that you have started finding ways of getting back to how to continue working so that life doesn’t stop. As a writer we have started writing through video conferences. The basic ambition is to find a way out of the situation." Sony Entertainment Television announced that registrations will commence for the latest season from May 9 till May 22, where Bachchan will ask one new question every night on Sony TV, which can be answered either through SMS or through Sony LIV..

