Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson call it quits

Actors Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have parted ways after being in a relationship for almost two years. According to E! News, Delevingne is single and spending time with her friends in quarantine.

The "Carnival Row" actor admitted dating Benson last June when she thanked the "Pretty Little Liars" star accepting an award at the TRevorLIVE New York Gala. "She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles," Delevingne had said to Benson who had accompanied her to the event.

Neither Benson nor Delevingne has publicly acknowledged the break-up rumors. Representatives for the duo couple are yet to respond..