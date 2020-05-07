Robert De Niro details his routine during lockdown period

Left Menu
Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on Wednesday during a virtual late-night chat show gave a quick summary of how his routine life looks like during this lockdown phase.

07-05-2020
Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro . Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on Wednesday during a virtual late-night chat show gave a quick summary of how his routine life looks like during this lockdown phase. The 76-year-old actor joined host Stephen Colbert through a video chat for 'The Late Show' and detailed on how the star is keeping himself active staying at home.

As cited by The Hollywood reporter, the seasoned actor appeared with a bearded look, and Colbert greeted him to the show by saying: "You're looking very distinguished." Upon asking about how he spends his time at home during the self-isolation period, the actor summed up his activities saying: "Read scripts, on the phone, work out, try to stay alive."

'The Irishman' actor also explained that he has been lifting wights "to keep bone mass strong" and doing a lot of cardio and other routine exercises such as using a treadmill. During the video for the late-night chat show, the seasoned actor also offered his thoughts on the current administration's response to the virus.

Meanwhile, Colbert who created a hypothetical situation about a coronavirus themed movie asked De Niro about his preference for which real-life figure he would like to play. Referring to the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the 'Taxi Driver' actor said: "Cuomo... he's doing what a president should do."

Like many other big names from the entertainment industry, the Academy Award winner has done his bit to raise awareness among his followers about the importance of staying at home during the coronavirus crisis. In March, through a recorded video message, the veteran actor encouraged everybody to practice self-isolation and urged people to stay indoors during these trying times. (ANI)

