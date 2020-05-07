Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farhan Akhtar donates 1,000 PPE kits to government hospitals

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday announced that he has contributed 1000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to help the frontline workers and urged the people to help them to make their fight against COVID-19 smoother.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:42 IST
Farhan Akhtar donates 1,000 PPE kits to government hospitals
A still from the video shared by actor Farhan Akhtar (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday announced that he has contributed 1000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to help the frontline workers and urged the people to help them to make their fight against COVID-19 smoother. The 46-year-old actor shared the information on social media and signalled about the need for more supply of PPE kits in hospitals for the medical team and staff.

The actor through a recorded video message on Twitter revealed that he "personally" has contributed 1000 PPE kits to the government hospitals and also appealed to the people to donate as much as they can. He later detailed the cost of the PPE kits, guided his followers on how they can make the contribution, and also mentioned that he would personally extend his thanks to everyone.

"Every PPE kit cost Rs 650, and they will be provided to the hospitals most in need." Akhtar then shared the link of the website where people can visit and donate PPE kits to the corona warriors.

"And for your donation, I would like to personally thank you. Either through a mention on a post, recorded video, or a video call," the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor added. Besides Farhan Akhtar, actor Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha are also raising funds for donating PPE kits to healthcare workers. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB launches 'Emergency Loan Scheme' to help affiliated cricket leagues

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Thursday launched a scheme offering interest-free loans to its affiliated cricket leagues which are reeling from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The League Emergency Loan Scheme is a...

Bihar legislative council becomes headless as terms of 17 MLCs expire

The upper house of the bicameral legislature in Bihar has become headless with Deputy Chairman Haroon Rashid, who had been officiating as the acting chairperson, having retired on Wednesday. Besides the strength of the House also gets reduc...

Tennis-Canada's Pospisil hits out at Kyrgios for merger opposition

Canadas Vasek Pospisil has hit back at Nick Kyrgios for opposing the proposal to merge the mens ATP and womens WTA tennis tours, saying the Australian did not have enough information to comment on the matter. Roger Federer called for a merg...

Britain heading for a limited easing of lockdown next week

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a very limited easing of Britains coronavirus lockdown next week, adopting a cautious approach to try to ensure there is no second peak of infections that could further hurt the economy. Johnson is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020