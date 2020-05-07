Dharmendra shares beautiful glimpse of 'Full Moon'

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra on Thursday treated his followers with a video message in which he shared beautiful glimpses of the 'Full Moon.' The 84-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video where there is a clear view of today's full moon.

The video emphasising the moon in all its glory, the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actor went on to describe the beauty of the full moon and also dedicated the video to his fans. Alongside the video, the actor wrote: "FULL MOON ...With love to you all. apne kheeto main baitha, ji bhar ke ji behla raha hoon........"

The seasoned actor has been using social media platforms to raise awareness about the importance of social-distancing during these trying times. Earlier, Dharmendra through a video message also extended his "love and prayers" to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crisis.

In another post, the 'Sholay' star had shared a video of himself where he was seen joyfully flaunting the fruits of his farms. The 'Dharam Veer' star also announced that he is currently staying at his farmhouse, where he had reached before the lockdown was announced. (ANI)