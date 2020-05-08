Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florence Pugh was scared about getting Russian accent right in 'Black Widow'

PTI | London | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 09:47 IST
Florence Pugh was scared about getting Russian accent right in 'Black Widow'
Florence Pugh (file photo) Image Credit: Instagram / Florence Pugh

Actor Florence Pugh says the most terrifying aspect of starring in the upcoming superhero film "Black Widow" was doing the Russian accent. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe's stand-alone film, the Oscar-nominated actor plays Yelena Belova, a sister-figure to Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/ the titular Black Widow who was trained in the Red Room.

"I was scared because my Russian accent was going to be out there and I didn't know what it sounded like. "I'm also playing a character who no-one's seen before but they've read about her. I didn't know whether people were going to hate me!" Pugh told ELLE UK for its June issue.

The 24-year-old actor also said the idea of joining the MCU itself was quite "daunting". "When you think of Marvel, it's big and daunting. Especially being a relatively small actor to look at it and go, 'Oh! I'm going to be a part of this', that's a big decision," she said.

"Black Widow" , which was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, will now release on November 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film also stars David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudanese corruption committee confiscates Bashir family properties

A Sudanese anti-corruption committee said on Thursday that it will confiscate several large plots of land and residential properties in the capital Khartoum from relatives of ousted President Omar al-Bashir after investigations found they w...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Aurangabad mishap, assures assistance to affected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the Aurangabad train accident on Friday and assured that assistance is being provided to the affected. Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail a...

UN chief says pandemic is unleashing a `tsunami of hate'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday the coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering. The UN chief said anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets...

Former ABA commissioner Storen dies at 84

Mike Storen, a sports executive who served as commissioner of the American Basketball Association in the 1970s, died Thursday at age 84. His daughter, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, said her father died in Atlanta due to complications from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020