Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' will debut on Netflix on June 12

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee's much-awaited Netflix feature "Da 5 Bloods" will premiere on the streamer's platform on June 12. The director made the announcement in a post on Twitter as he also unveiled the first poster of the movie.

"Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For 'Da 5 BLOODS'. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally On NETFLIX-Friday June 12th. Please Check It Out. PEACE And LOVE, Spike @strongblacklead @netflixfilm" Lee tweeted. The movie features an ensemble cast of Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Paul Walter Hauser, Jean Reno, and Jonathan Majors.

It is about four African American war veterans who return to Vietnam to search for their death squad leader's body and the promise of buried treasure. Lee has co-written the film with Danny Bilson, Paul Demeo, and Kevin Willmott.

The project is Lee's follow-up to 2018's "BlacKkKlansman", which won him an Oscar for best adapted screenplay at the 91st Academy Awards.