Selena Gomez reveals what's been helping keep her calm amid quarantine

Singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about how the coronavirus quarantine has affected her.

08-05-2020
Image Credit: ANI

Singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about how the coronavirus quarantine has affected her. According to Fox News, the 27-year-old singer chatted with athletic outfitter Puma to discuss what she's been up to during the viral outbreak.

When asked how she's staying calm amid the quarantine, she said, "Like everyone else, I am feeling unsettled and going through a variety of emotions during this time. For that reason, I think it's important to stay informed and be aware of the latest news, but also take breaks from it because it can be overwhelming. Reading and listening to music have been a huge factor in keeping me calm." The 'Lose to Love Me' singer said that she's been trying to stay social and that being away from friends and family has been "one of the most difficult parts" of the quarantine.

The 'Back to You' crooner shared that she feels very lucky that she has her grandparents staying with her and a couple of friends. She said, "I know not everyone is that lucky and people are feeling isolated and lonely. Picking up the phone and calling people has never been more important. Also checking in with people even if you haven't connected in a while."

Being stuck at home has put a damper on some of Gomez's work, but she said that she's been able to keep her musical passion intact. Gomez said, "Before the stay-at-home ordinance, I was working in the studio. I didn't want to lose that feeling of inspiration, " and shared that she is constantly writing ideas and lyrics down for songs in her journals.

Re-watching shows and movies from her childhood in pursuit of 'a nostalgic feeling,' is another way she's been keeping herself busy. And, she's been keeping active having turned to YouTube to find exercises.

She said, "There are so many good ones on there and you can mix up your workouts. Dance one day, do yoga another." Watercolour painting is another new hobby that the singer has picked up amid quarantine.

She said, "I've recently gotten really into watercolor painting. I also started a new book series. Oh, and I have been cooking meals that I've never cooked before!" Gomez implored that her fans stay safe and said, "Please stay home. I know you have heard that so many times, but it's truly going to take all of us sacrificing together to beat this horrible virus." (ANI)

