Katy Perry announces first single ‘Daisies’ from new album ‘KP5’

Pop star Katy Perry has revealed the release date of her first single "Daises" from her upcoming album 'KP5'. The song will release on May 15. "The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she's coming MAY 15, 2020. The music must go on," Perry posted on Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a grainy photograph, showing Perry playing in a field of daisies, with the song's title floating over her head. In March, Perry had announced that she is expecting first child with fiance, actor Orlando Bloom. The actor also shared his excitement on the release of "Daises" as he commented "My favorite" on Perry's post.