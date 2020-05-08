Left Menu
Development News Edition

Important to take care of women's mental health during lockdown: Chitrangda Singh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:04 IST
Important to take care of women's mental health during lockdown: Chitrangda Singh

Actor Chitrangda Singh believes it is important to focus on the mental health of women during the lockdown and the whole family needs to come together to help her. The actor also urged women to not push themselves too hard to take care of their families. "The mental health of the women in the family affects everyone and it’s important to encourage people to talk about it. People should absolutely not make women feel guilty about having any kind of issue or stress or anxiety. “There is no bravery in fake toughness. We all are weak at times, and it’s good to make people feel that it is all okay and normal. I believe the very important step is to talk about it in the first place,” Chitrangda said in a statement. She said everyone in the family needs to share the workload and take care of the mental well-being of each other.

“It won't be difficult if the workload of the family is distributed (between) all the members of the family. I suggest one could help by managing the daily chores or taking turns to help with the kitchen or the kids. “Also, it is extremely important to find some time to talk to her (women at home) and know how she is managing or feeling physically and mentally,” she said. The “Bazaar” actor said during the lockdown she is writing a script for a short movie and making Tik Tok videos for her fans.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's “Bob Biswas” alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will see Abhishek playing Biswas and it is said the movie will serve as spin-off to the 2012 thriller “Kahaani”..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says had nothing to do with Venezuela incursion

President Donald Trump on Friday again said the U.S. government was not behind a bungled incursion into Venezuela allegedly to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, saying in a Fox News interview he would not rely on a small group for such an...

Spain: police arrest man suspected of planning terror attack

Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man on Friday suspected of planning a terror attack in the name of the Islamic State group during Spains coronavirus crisis. Spains Civil Guard said that the arrest carried out in Barcelona was aided by th...

WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus deals U.S. job losses of 20.5 million, historic unemployment rate in April

The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, and the starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is battering the worlds biggest economy. The Labor De...

Railways ferried over 2.5 lakh people stranded during lockdown in 222 special trains: MHA

The railways has so far run 222 special trains to ferry over 2.5 lakh people, including migrant labourers, stranded in different of parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020