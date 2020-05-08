Left Menu
Is Dracula Season 2 renewed? Know what Mark Gatiss says on the plot

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:12 IST
The production of Dracula Season 2, like other television and movie projects, is highly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Rotten Tomatoes TV

Are you ready for Dracula Season 2? Based on the novel of the same name by Bram Stoker, the first season ended with a beautiful success that paved way to the making of second season. Read further to get more details on it.

Fans are passionately waiting for Dracula Season 2. However, there is no confirmation on the renewal of second season. However, in a conversation with Radio Times, Mark Gatiss said, "It's very hard to kill a vampire. Do you understand what I mean? What they do is. That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it? That means you will need to wait and see."

The production of Dracula Season 2, like other television and movie projects, is highly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Unless we recover from this critical situation, we can't expect any positive update on the second season of Dracula.

Although the cast of Dracula Season 2 is not revealed, still we expect the actors like Claes Bang as Count Dracula, Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior, Morfydd Clark as Mina Murray, Lujza Richter as Elena, Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha Van Helsing / Dr. Zoe Van Helsinki, John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa, Clive Russell as Valentin, Catherine Schell as Duchess Valeria, Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov, Sacha Dhawan as Dr. Sharma, Patrick Walshe McBride as Lord Ruthven, as revealed by World Top Trend.

This series follows Dracula from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing's descendants and beyond. "The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes—and bring his vulnerability into the light," Netflix gave the description on the series.

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.

