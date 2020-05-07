Russian Doll Season 2 episodes number revealed, know more on plot

Fans were quite excited during the mid of 2019 when Russian Doll Season 2 was renewed. Many fans expected that it would be released during the beginning of 2020 as Netflix usually waits until a month or two before the new season before they announced the release date.

But now fans are disappointed as Netflix is silent on Russian Doll Season 2. The shooting for Season 2 was about to take place in May this year but the coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire global entertainment industry. The situation is regularly worsening and we don't have any idea when the production will start.

Here is an (unofficial) synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

Russian Doll Season 2 will contain eight episodes like Season 1. All eight events are expected to be streamed at the equivalent time when the show returns. The series will not be possible without Natasha Lyonne's contribution not only as a character, but also as an executive director, producer and writer. Charlie Barnett will be back in Season 2 for playing the active main role as Alan Zaveri in Season 1.

Fans saw the ending of Season 1 with the demise of both Nadia and Alan. Now they are in separate worlds, and it feels like a parallel universe as they encounter their alternative versions. They try to save each other again this time so that they can break the time loop.

Natasha Lyonne stars in the titular role of Nadia Vulvokov, who is a software tech guru finding herself trapped in a vicious cycle of her 36th birthday. She also considers joy in this initial saddening situation subsequently. Brooke Timber plays the role of young Nadia. Greta Lee gets to play the role of Maxine, who is a friend of Nadia. She is in charge of hosting the party of Nadia for her 36th birthday, Gizmo Blaze noted.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

