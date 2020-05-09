Left Menu
ZEE5 to release Nawazuddin's 'Ghoomketu' on May 22

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 11:18 IST
Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Ghoomketu" will finally see the light of the day as the movie is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 22. The film, directed Pushpendra Nath Mishra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani have made special appearances.  "Ghoomkety" is a comedy- drama told from the viewpoint of an inexperienced writer (Nawazuddin) struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. "On his quest to come up with a great story, he is inspired by day to day mundane life activities. Will his ambition and determination exceed his talents? Or will a corrupt cop (Kashyap), who is on a mission to find Ghoomketu, put a brake on his 30-day escapade?" the official plotline of the movie read.

Nawazuddin described 'Ghoomketu' as a quirky and never-seen-before character and said he thoroughly enjoyed playing it.  "'Ghoomketu' has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience. During this time of the lockdown, I am glad that a humorous film that the entire family can watch is being streamed on ZEE5," the actor said in a statement. Pushpendra said the film was his "dream project" with a stellar cast and the freedom to tell the story in a non-stereotypical way. "For all the writers, their observation begins at home. This film is a celebration of our family members - our ‘Bua’s and ‘Chacha’s and ‘Dadda’s - who we (Ghoomketu) always carry in our hearts, wherever we go. I am glad it will reach the huge family audiences of ZEE5," director Pushpendra Nath Misra said in a statement here.

Vivek Agrawal of Phantom Films said bringing this story to life has been a roller-coaster ride, just like the protagonist’s journey in the film. "It has been a pleasure working on ‘Ghoomketu’– a project that is relatable for many people, on so many levels and we are thrilled to have ZEE5 on board to release it," he added.

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said they are proud to present "Ghoomketu" on Eid. "Our third original film after 'Bamfaad' and 'Ateet', to entertain viewers during the lockdown," Aparna said.

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap said, "Every film is a labour of love and I saw the conviction in the director of 'Ghoomketu' and hence decided to do something which is my least favourite thing to do, which is act. The film is funny and heartwarming.” PTI KKP RB RB.

