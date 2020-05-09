Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayushmann has a special surprise for all the mothers out there!

Multi-talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana has planned something special for all the mothers for Mother's Day as he will be bringing a special song on the occasion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:10 IST
Ayushmann has a special surprise for all the mothers out there!
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

For Mother's Day, multi-talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana has planned something special for all the mothers- bringing a special song. The song titled 'Ma' dedicated to all mothers will be shared by the 35-year-old actor on his social media on the occasion.

"Though every single day should be called Mother's Day, given the sacrifices she makes and the unconditional love that she showers on her child, it is quite sweet that we can all celebrate our mothers on a special day specially dedicated to them," he said. "On this Mother's Day, I will be posting a really special song, titled Ma, which we are dedicating to all the mothers out there. The spirit of motherhood has always amazed me and I will be humbly singing in praise of this ever-caring, ever-nurturing force," he added.

Khurrana is teaming up with his friend and composer Rochak Kohli, who has composed the song. Rochak will also be singing the soulful track along with him. "I'm collaborating with my dear friend Rochak, who had composed this beautiful track that celebrates mothers. Rochak and I will be singing this track together," the'Vicky Donor' actor said.

"It is an absolute honour for me to sing this song for all the mothers who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and our world," he added. The lyrics of the song have been penned by lyricist Gurpreet Saini. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi hospitalised

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has been admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital here today after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.According to a medical bulletin issued by Shree Narayana Hospital, the condition of Jogi, who is...

Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand today

Uttarakhand reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 67 so far.According to a health bulletin from the Uttarakhand Health Department, Four new COVID-19 positive cases have ...

‘The Equalizer’, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ TV reboots greenlit at CBS

CBS network has given straight-to-season orders to TV spin-offs based on movies The Equalizer and Silence of the Lambs. The Silence of the Lambs series, titled Clarice, features Pretty Little Liars actor Rebecca Breeds as FBI agent Clarice ...

Egypt's president expands powers, citing virus outbreak

Egypts President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday approved amendments to the countrys state of emergency that grant him and security agencies additional powers, which the government says are needed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. An in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020