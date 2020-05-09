Vivek Oberoi urges people to donate to help children suffering from cancer

Left Menu
Actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday urged people to donate and help underprivileged children suffering from cancer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:43 IST
Actor Vivek Oberoi (file). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday urged people to donate and help underprivileged children suffering from cancer. In a video message on social media, the 43-year-old actor is seen explaining how cancer patients and especially children have higher chances of contracting the coronavirus at this time due to their already weakened immunity.

"These past few months, the world has been grappling with the coronavirus. Let's spare a thought for those families, those very poor farmer families, who have come here (metropolitan cities) to get treatments done for their children," the 'Saathiya' actor said in the video. "We need your help now to help support these families, these children. Especially when they are fighting cancer, their immunity is so low that they become easy targets for coronavirus," he added.

The 'Yuva' actor ended the video message by urging people to donate as much as they can to help the needy children fight cancer. "This is an appeal from my heart to yours, come forward, now is the time, please do what you can. As we talk today 1200 families with 1200 children are fighting cancer. Jaan hai to jahaan hai to aaajao in bachhon ki jaan bachaaen," the actor said.

Oberoi asked people to donate to Cancer Patient Aid Association (CPAA) that is currently taking care of cancer patients from underprivileged families. (ANI)

