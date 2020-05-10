Foo Fighters 'shelve' album

American rock band Foo Fighters has decided to shelve its upcoming album amid the coronavirus pandemic. Frontman Dave Grohl said while the group has completed the album, there are no plans to release it anytime soon, reported Contactmusic.

"We've kind of shelved it for now to figure out exactly when it's going to happen," Grohl said. The musician is spending the lockdown with his family and is staying away from his guitar.

"By the time we finish and I'm satisfied, it's such a release that I'm really not anxious to jump back into it," he added..