Confident 'Kaagaz' will create impact when released: Satish Kaushik

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 13:32 IST
Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik is happy his directorial "Kaagaz" was complete much before the lockdown was announced and said the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer will be a winner whenever it is released. "Kaagaz" is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive. The film is presented by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Kaushik said he is thankful to Salman for "believing" in the film and coming on board as a presenter, which marks the filmmaker's comeback to direction after six years. "Salman heard the story while I was shooting with him in Malta for 'Bharat' and liked it immensely. 'Kaagaz' will again be a film to remember from our combination, the way 'Tere Naam' is," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Kaushik, 64, said the team was ready to release in second week of May, but everything came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Now in the era of 'content is king', I have a great content on my hand, absolutely ready with a great actor like Pankaj Tripathi, a great presenter in Salman Khan Films.

"I am confident that in whatever way, whenever we get window to release, 'Kaagaz' will create an impact and will be a winner," he added. The director said he is relieved that the shooting of the film was complete much before the lockdown began, otherwise they would have been "stranded". "I'd have had to wait for the shooting to get completed which would have taken time. But thankfully the shoot is completely over. There is only two-three days of post production left to make the final print." Asked if he is worried him that the audience's consumption pattern of entertainment stands to change post the pandemic, Kaushik said he is confident things will go back to normal. "It will take time for movies to come back on track as usual post this pandemic, but I am confident that people will surely come back because entertainment is the only diet necessary after food in India.

"But audiences will have to maintain social distancing and safety measures will be adhered in post-coronavirus times for at least a year or till a vaccine is found with 100 per cent assurance and cure." The actor said he is currently working on a lot of scripts from home and is constantly in touch with writers for various projects. Kaushik also recently turned singer for a track penned and conceptualised by lyricist Rashmi Virag to spread positivity amid the current global crisis..

