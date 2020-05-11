Sonam Kapoor wants to 'fly out in the sky'

As the country remains under lockdown, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Monday expressed her desire to be able to fly in the sky. The 34-year-old actor posted a picture of herself wearing a white coloured flared gown.

In the picture, Ahuja is seen in standing with both her hands in the air just like she is attempting to fly. Expressing her desire to fly, the 'Delhi 6' actor wrote in the caption, "I want to fly out into the sky."

The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor is living in her South-Delhi based house and is staying inside ever since the coronavirus induced lockdown was imposed. (ANI)