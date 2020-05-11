Left Menu
Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee team up for motivational track amid coronavirus

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:12 IST
Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee team up for motivational track amid coronavirus
Amitabh Bachchan (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Over 80 artistes, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ekta Kapoor, and Shreya Ghoshal have come together for the track "Guzar Jayega", which aims at spreading hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The anthem, narrated by Bachchan, also features comedian Kapil Sharma, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Raveena Tandon, Sunny Leone, and singers Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan. "These are testing and difficult times, we all have come together to instill hope and courage through this song "Guzar Jayega", we are in this together and this too shall pass, stay home and stay safe," Leone said in a statement. Shreya said nothing encapsulates the current emotions like Bachchan's voiceover in the video, which says, "It's just time, it shall pass." "We will have a plethora of emotions to indulge in, and realize there's always a greater sunrise after the darkest of nights. I am happy to be a part of the song where everyone has come together for communication this to shall pass," the singer said.

Ekta said tough times can be handled well when the "entire industry is coming together for a cause" and the initiative brought in everyone like "one India to portray we will win." The brainchild of Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Jay Verma, the track also brings together sports personalities including Sania Mirza, Vijendra Singh, Sushil Kumar, Mahesh Bhupati, Bhaichung Bhutia and Leander Paes. "With what's happening around us, Jay and I came up with this thought and felt that people needed some hope and a sense of unity, in these testing times, and that is exactly the message behind 'Guzar Jayega'.

"This is the first time in world history that 50 singers and 55 personalities from various fields have united and come forward to support a cause," Varun said. The song is composed by Jazim Sharma with lyrics penned by Siddhanth Kaushal.

