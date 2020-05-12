Tim Story in talks to direct Kevin Hart-starrer 'Night Wolf'

Director-producer Tim Story is in the final negotiations to helm Kevin Hart in the superhero comedy "Night Wolf" . The STX Films project reunites Story and Hart who earlier collaborated on the "Ride Along" and "Think Like a Man" film series. According to Variety, the actor will also produce the film via his HartBeat Productions.

Described as a "Meet the Parents" kind of a story with a superhero twist, story follows a man meeting his future father-in-law for the first time only to discover he is secretly the superhero known as the Night Wolf. Story has major studio feature films, including "Fantastic Four" , "Fantastic Four: Rise of The Silver Surfer" , "Barbershop" and the upcoming "Tom & Jerry" , to his credit.

Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit of "Detective Pikachu" fame are on board as screenwriters for "Night Wolf" ..