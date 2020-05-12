Avatar 2 will release in Dec 2021, thanks to New Zealand’s Covid-19 response: James Cameron

Avatar 2 is surely one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been over a decade since the sci-fi enthusiasts have been waiting for to hear positive news on it. While looking at the global situation highly affected by Covid-19 pandemic, fans are wondering whether Avatar 2 will be able to be released in December 2021.

Despite the complications, James Cameron is optimistic that Avatar 2 will still be able to meet its current release date. The Titanic director in a recent conversation with Empire magazine revealed how he was planning to fly to New Zealand for a portion of the Avatar 2 shoot back in March when the country went into lockdown, and he's still unable to travel there. He also extolled how the New Zealand government has been dealing with the pandemic situation and common people are cooperating with the government.

James Cameron said that he is confident that he and his team would be able to get back to work relatively soon for Avatar 2, which will help them to meet the target release date. "On the bright side, New Zealand seems to have been very effective in controlling the virus and their goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe that they can do with aggressive contact tracing and testing. So there's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news," he said.

It's putting a major crimp in our stride here. I want to get back to work on 'Avatar,' which right now we're not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it's all on hold right now. We were about to shoot down in New Zealand, so that got pushed. We're trying to get back to it as quick as we can," James Cameron said.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details